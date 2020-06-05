The Ohio Department of Transportation will close Cadiz Road (U.S. 22) between Wolfs Den Road and Batesville Road (Route 513) beginning Monday, June 15 for multiple culvert replacements. Crews will close a small section of road each day, moving from one culver to the next. The road will be open to traffic when the culvert replacement is completed each day. The estimated completion date is Tuesday, June 30. The posted detour is Interstate 77 southbound to Interstate 70 eastbound to Batesville Road northbound and reverse. All work is weather permitting.