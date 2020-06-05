For publication on Friday, June 5, 2020



My heart is broken over the racism that has plagued our land since its beginning. My heart is broken by death sentences that continue to be meted out against our sisters and brothers of color on streets, in cars, and in houses in situations where white persons would still be alive. My heart is broken that COVID-19 is killing black Americans at a higher rate than whites due to the systems of inequality that are institutionalized in our land. And my heart is even more broken by the apparent blindness of so many of my own race who cannot see this because they are looking through the lens of their white privilege. It was not until I went to seminary that I was confronted with the truth that because I was born white, I was also born with privilege. It was a hard learning for me to come to terms with, but of such great importance. Racism is a sin and black lives do matter.



As a person of faith, I know that in Genesis 1:26, God says, "Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth." I don’t see where humankind is given permission to dominate other human beings in those words. The prophet Amos wrote in 5:24, "But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an everflowing stream." I see very little justice for my African American friends who continue to be disproportionately arrested, jailed, and killed in broad daylight. Jesus says in John 13:34, "I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another." Jesus is pretty clear, not leaving any room for hate.



The pages of the Bible are full of God’s love for us, as well as reminders to us that we are to love one another. In James 2:8-10, we read "You do well if you really fulfill the royal law according to the scripture, "You shall love your neighbor as yourself." Paul writes in Galatians 3:28, "There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus," and in Ephesians 4:1-2, "I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love."



Love. Love. Love. I wonder why we so easily seem to forget to love one another. The undeniable truth that we are seeing in our nation today is that far too many humans believe they are superior to other human beings, simply by virtue of their skin color -- which they were born with and did nothing to "earn" or "deserve." My friends, let us remember that humankind was bound together as one at our creation by God. Let us remember that we are commanded to love one another as Christ loves us. Let all that we do be grounded in the love and presence of the Holy Spirit. Let us be healers in our fragmented world and work together for a unifying justice. My friends, may the peace of Christ dwell in your hearts, now and forever.