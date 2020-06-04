Though it is still limited, the Guernsey County Library announced the next step in the reopening. Starting June 1, all sites will be allowing a limited number of people in the buildings.



Staff has been utilizing information from state and local officials to plot a course on how to serve the community, while also providing a safe environment for the public and staff. There are still restrictions, and the library personnel look forward to getting back to normal when it is safe to do so. Briefly, here are a few important points regarding this next stage:



• Staff are wearing masks and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. The understanding is that masks protect others and many who visit the libraries are at high risk.



• Disposable masks are available for the public’s use at each location.



• Between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m., Monday to Friday, are reserved as times for those with high-risk factors to visit the three locations.



• If you are uncomfortable with entering the building, the staff is still available to provide curbside/window service.



• The public will have limited access in the buildings. Unfortunately, people cannot be in the stacks browsing material at this time.



• Some public PCs are available with 15-minute time limits.



• Materials can be faxed, but are not providing notary service at this time.



As the world learns more about the virus, the GCDPL will hopefully be able to make accommodations and figure out better and more ways to serve you. Like a lot of places, COVID has altered how a library can meet its goals, but is committed to taking the best information available and working to providing services you deserve.