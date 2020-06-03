Class of 1965 to meet



The ladies of the Class of 1965 will have their monthly luncheon on Friday, June 5 at Annie K’s at noon.



Alumni banquet canceled



The Barnesville High School Alumni Banquet committee has regretfully decided to cancel the Barnesville Alumni Banquet this year due to the 2020 Coronavirus. The number one priority is safety and the majority of the attendees are senior citizens who would or could be classified as high risk individuals. They look forward to seeing you next year.



Reunion canceled



The 1975 Barnesville High School class reunion scheduled for July 11 has been canceled. The reunion will not be held in 2020. There is discussion of rescheduling in 2021. A decision will be posted as soon as possible. Thank you: Mike Crawford, Sam Hunkler, Cathy Gadd, Jim Grear.



Alumni banquet canceled



The Sumerton Alumni Banquet scheduled for June 13 is canceled.



Alumni banquet canceled



After careful consideration for the members and guests, and the current virus updates, the Smith Township Alumni Association has decided to cancel the Smith Township Alumni Banquet planned for June 6 at the Centerville Community Center. They are looking forward to see fellow alums in 2021 at the next banquet.



Festival canceled



The 2020 Epworth Park Chautauqua Homecoming Days and Bethesda Festival, Bethesda, scheduled for July 11 and 12 has been canceled due to COVID-19. They look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s festival on July 10 and 11, 2021.



Concerned residents’ meetings suspended



The Concerned Barnesville Area Residents (CBAR) will suspend their monthly meetings until further notice.



Airport Day canceled



The Barnesville Airport Day on June 6 is canceled.



Run postponed



Barnesville Rotary Lake 5K has been postponed until Aug. 29.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.



2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: June 10 at noon, Hughes Office Equipment at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; July 8 at noon, Woodsfield Savings at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Aug. 12 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services in the New Life Center, 210 W. Church St.; Sept. 9 at noon, Sulek and Dutton in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



2020 Chamber events announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 calendar of events: July 4, Chicken Barbecue; Aug. 6, Super Sidewalk Sale; Sept. 24-27, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival; Dec. 3, Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree; and Dec. 5, Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



Equipment show planned



The 17th annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show will be Sept. 12-13, 2020, on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between New Athens and U.S. Route 22. Just over one mile west of New Athens. Plans are to have two shows a year starting in 2021.