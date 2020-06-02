Weather



Tuesday: Considerable cloudiness, chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 83, low of 66.



Wednesday: Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High of 87, low of 63.



Camp clean-up



Help clean-up Camp Presmont and Camp Piedmont on Saturdays in June, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp is located at 34211 4-H Club Road, Piedmont.



Driving/walking tour



On June 14, beginning at 2 p.m., the Guernsey County Genealogical Society is hosting a self-driving/self-walking tour. The starting location will be in front of the former Old Washington High School – where you will receive a handout giving you the exact driving directions. The final stop will be the Old Washington Cemetery where you will receive a second handout detailing information / stories regarding those resting inside its boundaries. If you have a story you would like to share about family in that local area, you can email the Genealogy Society at gccogs@yahoo.com or call and leave a message at 740-432-9249.



Blood drives



The American Red Cross is hosting the following blood drives:



• Wednesday, June 3, from noon to 6 p.m., at Stop Nine Church, located at 60312 Southgate Rd., Byesville.



• Thursday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Noble County Fairgrounds community building.



Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Folk Festival cancels



The Ohio Hills Folk Festival Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 Ohio Hills Folk Festival in Quaker City. The Festival this year was scheduled for July 8 - 11. The Ohio Hills Folk Festival is the longest running event of its kind in the state. This year’s edition would have been the 116th.



Car show



The 6th Annual Belpre Cruise-In will be Saturday, June 6, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home parking lot. There will be food, music, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. Registration is $10 and includes a dash plaque. Cash and trophy will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The address is 1305 Washington Boulevard, Belpre, Ohio 45714.



Thought of the day



We shall all stand before the judgement seat of Christ.



Rom. 14:10