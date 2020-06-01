Brianna Martino



East Canton



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



It’s really heartbreaking for me to miss out on both my junior and senior season of track. I had an ACL reconstruction surgery in January of 2019, so this was going to be my comeback season. Track and field is really a passion of mine, and going to state in the 800 as a sophomore was a big highlight. It’s just sad to not get another chance at that feeling in high school. My heart really goes out to all the other seniors who are experiencing the same feelings.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



Other than competing, I miss late-night bus rides with my team, which were followed by us swarming any unlucky fast-food chain nearby. I miss the memories that never were. This sport is my passion, and I’ll miss sharing and inciting that within others.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



The real question is, how is my mom helping? She is doing most of the heavy lifting with keeping my family and others safe. I just go with the flow of the disinfectant and masks.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



Definitely spending time with my best friend, McKenna Helwig. She is one of my biggest supporters. I think less contact with friends in general can leave many people feeling depressed during this time.



5) What are your future plans?



I plan on attending the University of Akron to major in biochemistry, as well as run for their track and field team. Go Zips!



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



It would probably be qualifying to state my sophomore year. That moment really gave me confidence for the future. As a freshman, I never would have believed that I had that ability. When I think back to that moment, I feel that I can accomplish all of my "impossible" goals.



7) What is your favorite movie?



The Princess Bride. It has action, adventure, comedy, and a little romance. Honestly, just the best movie in general and no one can dispute me on this.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Supernatural. I love that show so much, and there’s 15 seasons, so it’s perfect for quarantine.



9) What is your favorite food?



In true runner fashion, I love bread and pasta. There’s something about those simple carbs that just really speak to me.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Doja Cat. She just has fun with it, and never takes life too seriously. I think that’s a good trait, and apparently it also makes for good music.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mr. Loy. There's really no competition, considering that he’s also my coach in both cross country and track.