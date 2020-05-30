100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— William Stone, an employee of the Alliance Ice and Coal Co. on Mahoning Avenue, was severely burned when a quantity of ammonia was spilled and poured over his face and shoulders. Stone was taken to his home near the plant and Dr. A.A. Mayer attended to him. It was reported that the burns were very severe, but Stone’s condition was not necessarily serious.



— More than 150 pieces of furniture made by the manual training classes of the high school were displayed on the public square. Prof. W.P. Pfouts, who was in charge of the manual training work, stated that his classes of the year had done exceptionally good work. Among the articles made by the students was a canoe complete with paddles, chairs, racks for hats and umbrellas, davenports, tables, waste paper baskets, lamp stands and stools.



— An exciting runaway took place Friday when a a spirited young horse attached to a rubber-tired buggy got away from its driver, a young lady who was not named, and ran nearly four miles from near the Jewish Cemetery all the way to Sebring, stopping in the yard of Harry Agnew, the location of which was not reported. The horse had gotten away from the woman when she had stopped to water the animal. A car passing by gave chase, but the horse managed to stay ahead as it avoided colliding with other vehicles.



— At the center of Ohio Avenue and 15th Street in Sebring stood a post designated as "the dead man," that warned the public to keep to the right at the crossing of the two main streets of the village. In changing from one street to the other, a sharp turn was to be made to keep to the right, but some large vehicles and trucks were unable to make that turn. A truck driver from Canton who had cut corners was halted by Sebring’s street commissioner and taken to Mayor Guy Mushrush. The driver explained to the mayor that it was simply impossible for him to make that turn. Mushrush agreed, stating that it was not constitutional for a law to compel a man to do an impossibility, and dismissed the charge. He added that it was also right for the commissioner to make the arrest in order to receive a decision in the case.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— As Alliance marked Memorial Day, three Civil War veterans took part in the city parade, including John Grate, who was to turn 100 on Aug. 1; John Conrad, 99; and Hiram Conrad, 96. Oakley Bailey, the only other living Civil War veteran who was to observe his 102nd birthday on Flag Day (June 14), did not participate although he was enjoying good health. It was noted that John Madison, a resident of the 1500 block of South Arch who in previous years had walked on stilts costumed as Uncle Sam during patriotic parades, was coming out of retirement to do so again due to the significance of the 1945 observance.



— The American Legion Louis Dixon Post 369 was preparing to dedicate its newly remodeled headquarters in the 800 block of East Broadway. Initiation of three World War I veterans — Frank Ghee, Huston Finley and Bernard Campbell — was to be a program feature. Several World War II veterans were also to be initiated, including A.J. Green, Leslie Abney, Velma Hawkins, Ossie Curry and another that was to be named. Oscar Rhine was serving as the post commander.



— Alliance’s Lt. Aurel H. Popa and Tech Sgt. William H. Devine were reported as being freed from Nazi prison camps.



Popa, an Air Force navigator, had been held captive since July 12 and was freed from Stalag Luft 1.



Devine, freed by Russian forces from Kiefheida Prison, had been held since June 29, captured as soon as he landed after being forced to bail from a B-17 on which he was an engineer and gunner. Credited with being one of the first American airmen to land in Russia while on bombing missions, was to see he 4-month-old daughter, Kathleen, for the first time when returning home. He also had two other daughters, Shirley and Joan.



— Alliance’s Sgt. Wiliam H. Urmson, a veteran of campaigns in North Africa, Sicily and Italy, arrived back at his home in the first block of West Main Street. Having served in the armed forces for more than five years, the former Transue and Williams Steel Forging employee was discharged on the Army’s adjusted service rating plan. He had been a patient in a Miami Beach hospital on V-E Day.



50 AND 25 YEARS AGO



(1970 and 1995)



(NOTE: Material for the month of May for these years was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)