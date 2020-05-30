The Committee to Elect Rocky Hill Guernsey County Sheriff has named Dave Conrath campaign treasurer.



"Dave Conrath is a man of the utmost integrity and I am honored to have him as part of our team," said Hill.



Conrath is a longtime resident of Guernsey County and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971. He received an associates degree in computer science in 1973 from Muskingum Area Technical College (now Zane State College).



Conrath worked for NCR for 38 years before retiring in 2009. He also worked for Classic Ford for nine years before going to work for Ron Guthrie at State Farm Insurance, a position he has had for the past two years.



Conrath has served as treasurer for First Baptist Church for the past 21 years; treasurer for the Elks Lodge #448 for the past 10 years, and presently serves as the chairman of the Cambridge City Parks Commission. He is also a 45-year member of the Cambridge Lions Club and a past president and Director of the Cambridge Lions Club Variety Show.



"I have known Rocky since high school, and know that he is an excellent candidate for the office of Guernsey County Sheriff," said Conrath. "With his many years of training and experiences, and with the variety of positions he has held during his career in law enforcement and his current job as safety director for the City of Cambridge, makes him well qualified for the job.



"Rocky is very familiar with Guernsey County and the people of Guernsey County and knows the issues at hand. Rocky has the positive energy, the knowledge, and the experience for the office of Guernsey County Sheriff. I am proud to be on the team to help elect Rocky Hill as Guernsey County sherif," added Conrath.



The Committee to Elect Rocky Hill for Guernsey County Sheriff has opened its campaign fund at Peoples Bank. Anyone wishing to make a campaign donation can do so by mailing their support to: The Committee to Elect Rocky Hill Guernsey County Sheriff, 125 Myrna Drive, Cambridge, OH 43725.