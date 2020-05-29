100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— James B. Donaldson, a Civil War veteran who for a time was a blacksmith in Alliance, died at the Soldiers Military Home in Dayton. The Pennsylvania native had served with Company F of the Sixth Cavalry, and had been taken prisoner and was imprisoned at Belle Island. At the time of his death, two of his sons, Ralph and Fred, were still residing in Alliance as was the deceased brother, Simeon.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Staff Sgt. Homer C. Sponseller, 20, was reported as being killed in action in fighting on Luzon May 7 while serving with an infantry unit. A 1943 graduate of Alliance High, he had been employed by the Spring and Holzwarth Company. He was survived by his mother, Mrs. W.M. Gladden, a resident of the 2200 block of South Linden, and his father, Olen Sponseller, living in Washington state.



— Howard D. Tolerton, president of the Tolerton Company and a community leader, died at the age of 73 at Cleveland Clinic. He had taken ill 10 days after returning home from a monthlong trip to Florida with his daughter, Mrs. Clifford F. Hood, of Cleveland. A resident of the first block of West Oxford, Tolerton had been born on a farm four miles southeast of Alliance to a pioneer family of the city. Educated at the Union Grove Country School and Alliance public schools, he entered into partnership with his father, I.G. Tolerton, in a builders supply and coal company. They later purchased the Springer Lumber Co. and operated it under the name of I.G. Tolerton and Son. He later incorporated the Tolerton Co. with his sons, Robert and Edgar, and they operated a retail lumber, builders supply, coal supply and speciality lumber products mill. In addition, he was president of the Alliance Federal Savings and Loan Co., a director of the City Savings Bank and Trust Co., and a director of the Machined Steel Casting Co. A member of several fraternal and civic organizations, including the Rotary Club and the Wranglers Club, he was also a 32nd degree Mason. He also had a third son, Prof. William H. Tolerton, who taught at William and Mary College in Virginia. His son-in-law, Clifford F. Hood, was president of the American Steel and Wire Co. He also had seven grandchildren. His wife, Minnie, died in April 1944.



— Alliance’s Robert C. Lewis, a five-year veteran who had served in combative and non-combative posts on four continents, was made a lieutenant colonel while serving as a flight commander at Ardmore, Oklahoma. He held a Silver Star for action on Java, the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with an oak leaf cluster.



— Alliance’s Joseph Angelone, a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot and veteran of 120 combat missions in Europe, was promoted to the rank of captain.



— Alliance’s Pfc. Ronald D. Myers was awarded a Good Conduct Medal while serving with a signal detachment of the Chinese Conduct Command.



— The brushers and dippers at Limoges and the French Saxon China companies in Sebring were ready to return to work when called after a settlement was reached following a walkout of the workers.



50 AND 25 YEARS AGO



(1970 and 1995)



(NOTE: Material for the month of May for these years was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)