BELMONT — Union Local High School’s Commencement is set for Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, with a private individual ceremony by scheduled appointment in the high school gymnasium. Information was emailed to the students. WTOV9 will live stream graduation on their website wtov9.com and broadcast on FOX9 on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.



Elsa Bretz is the Valedictorian and receiving Salutatorian honors is Bailee Perlman.



Elsa is the daughter of Alan and Susanne Bretz and resides in Bethesda. She is the granddaughter of David and Jane Blaney of Bethesda, Ohio and Jim and Mary Bretz of Union City, Indiana. Elsa is finishing her three-year high school career with a 5.124 GPA--the highest weighted GPA in Union Local’s history. Elsa has been involved in a myriad of activities all throughout school; her favorites include marching band, dance, and Girl Scouts. She is a three year member of the National Honor Society, and she has completed over 120 credit hours of coursework at Ohio University through the College Credit Plus Program. Having applied to five and been accepted to three of the Ivy League schools, Elsa currently plans to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island to study Astrophysics. She is on the waitlist at Harvard.



Bailee is the daughter of Erin and Gabe Perlman. She resides in Flushing with her parents and younger brother, Jake. Bailee is finishing her high school career with a 4.81 GPA. While a student at Union Local, Bailee was involved in track and field, cross country, cheerleading, National Honor Society where she was the Vice President, JSA, the Drug Free Club, Student Council, Prom and Homecoming court, as well as committees, and she was a 6th grade camp counselor. Bailee also participated in the College Credit Plus program throughout her years. She earned letters in academics, cheerleading, cross country, and track.



Perlman will continue her education at Kent State University while majoring in Nutrition with pre-med.



Union Local principal Zac Shutler will present the class during the ceremony and board president Terry Puperi will accept the class.



Juniors Megan Garrison and Lacy Bilyeu will serve as Marshals with Samuel Farmer and Baylee Magnani as Ushers.



The class of 2020 includes:



LOGAN MICHAEL AMOS



JOSEF RUSSELL BAILEY



ALIK JOSEPH BARKES



MATTHEW PHILLIP BATEMAN



OLIVIA JANE BEARD



ALYSSA SUE BETTS



SIERRA DAWN BETTS



JACOB ANDREW BOLT



SARAH MARIE BONNETT



ABIGAIL ROSE BOYER



JACQUELINE ANNE BRANDON



ELSA FAITH BRETZ



DEVON ALLEN BRYAN



BRIANA MARIE BUMGARDNER



SHAWN LEE BUMGARDNER



ALAN MATTHEW CARPENTER



ZAYNE HOLDEN CHEATHAM



KOHL BRYAN CLARK



KANE EDWARD CORDNER KILDOW



COURTNEY ROSE COURTWRIGHT



KIRSTIN DAWN DALLAS



JORDAN THOMAS DUKE



SEAN PATRICK EVERTS



BROCK DUANE FANKHAUSER



SKYLAR THOMAS FINSLEY-FRYE



KYLE MATTHEW FRAZIER



JAMISON MICHAEL ALLEN FUNKHOUSER



LINDSAY NICOLE FUNKHOUSER



PAIGE LAUREL FUNKHOUSER



LOGAN THOMAS GALBREATH



MICHAEL KENNETH GROB



GREGORY ANDREW HALT



MOLLIE KAY HAMILTON



COLTON NEAL HANEY



NOAH CHRISTOPHER HARDING



HAYDEN HUNTER HILT



AMY ELIZABETH HISSRICH



MIRANDA LYNN HUML



MATTHEW MICHAEL HUSVAR



HARRY PAUL IGNACAK



JULIE MADISON MARIE INGRAM



ALEXIS LAVONNE IVEY



ELLIE MORGAN JOHNEN



MASON ANDREW KANYUCH



ZACHARY ALLEN KELICH



KAITLYN NICOLE KOVACS



ISAAC PAUL LASH



DENCIL EVERETT LEGG



KYLE CHRISTOPHER LOCHARY



HAILEY NICOLE LONTZ



JEFF ADRIAN MALLARNEE



SAVANNA PAIGE MAYHUGH



KAYLANN NEVEAH MCCARTNEY



GAGE MICHAEL MCCLEARY



HUNTER DANIEL MCCORT



BRYANNA PAIGE MCDANIEL



LUKE CAMERON MCDIFFITT



SADIE MARIE MCFARLAND



ASHLEY NICOLE MCGRAW



JESSICA MADISON ELAINE MCKEEN



JEREMIAH SHAYNE MCKIVITZ



CALEB ANDREW MEYER



QUINTON THOMAS MILBURN



CATERINA DESTINY MINER



ALEXANDRIA NAOMI MOELLER



MADISON ELIZABETH MONARQUE



CODY WILLIAM MORRISON



SAVANNAH KAITLYN NEWMAN



LAUREN JAI NEWTON



JADEN KAYLEE NOEL



BRIA ADISON PARKER



AUSTYN TAYLOR PECK



DELBERT JAMES PERKINS



BAILEE NICOLE PERLMAN



LANCE ADAMS PIPER



TAYLOR JOLEE POWELL



ANTHONY WALTER PRESLIN



DANIEL TYLER PRITTS



NICOLE ELIZABETH PUPERI



CASSIE LYNN RAY



STEVEN EDWARD REED



JARED MICHAEL REITTER



MATHEW DEVON RINEHART



BAILEY NICOLE RINKES



PAOLI ROBERTS



KAYTLYN NOEL RUSSELL



NATHAN GLENN RUSSELL



TREVOR JOSEPH SAFFELL



EVAN KEITH SAUNDERS



JULIANA MARIE SEXTON



JEREMIAH DALLAS SHAW



ABIGAIL NICOLE SHEPHERD



CALVIN WILLIAM SHEPPARD



AIDEN JOHNSTON SHUGERT



LUKE JOSEPH JAMES SNYDER



BROC EMERSON STOKES



SHAUNA MADISON STUDENC



ZANE PAYTON SWALLIE



KYLEE ELISABETH TAYLOR



SPENCER PHILIP THOMPSON



AMBUR ROSE TIDRICK



DALE LEE TOLARCHYK



CHAYCE ALLEN TOWNSON



MACKENZIE RAE TRIGG



KYLE CHRISTOPHER TURLEY



DEVON OWEN WARNER



JORDAN SUE WATSON



CADEN JAMES WHITELEY



COLE EUGENE YOHO