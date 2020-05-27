Organizers of the Summer Lunch Program for the children of Barnesville, Bethesda and Belmont are asking for your help in meeting the community’s needs. In 2019, they provided nearly 275-300 summer lunches per day, five days a week, for 11 weeks. That was nearly 16,500 lunches! This could not have been accomplished without the gracious, unselfish, generous gifts of time and money by people in this community.



They are planning to start the 2020 program on May 26, and continue through the summer until the Friday before school begins in August. These nutritious sack lunches of a sandwich, fruit snack and a sweet snack provide summer meals for children who have needed free school lunches during the academic year. They are completely dependent on donations of money, time, and supplies to make these lunches; there is no government funding involved, and all workers are volunteers.



It would be wonderful if you could help them this year. Donations can be in the form of money, volunteer time, or food items such as cookies, fruit snacks, small bags of chips, snack crackers, Zip-lock sandwich bags, smooth peanut butter or grape jelly.



It cost about $13,600 to fund the program in 2019. Given the current economic situation, they will likely need to serve more children this year, and they need to start raising funds so the lunches can keep flowing out to the community in 2020. You may mail your donation(s) to Summer Lunch Program, 230 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or drop it off at the Wesbanco office in Barnesville.



For information, contact Pastor Jean Cooper at 740-425-1196.