Charles Edwin "Ed" Lucas, 85, of Jerusalem, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home following a long battle with cancer.



He was born June 25, 1934, in Belmont County, a son of the late Willard Floyd and Wilma Faye Crum Lucas.



Ed was a member of the Jerusalem Church of Christ and the Eastern Ohio Angus Association. He retired from the former ORMET Corporation, Hannibal with 35 years of service.



In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Brown Lucas on Jan. 7, 2006.



Surviving are his long-time companion, Connie Ackerman of Jerusalem; four children, Edwina Hickman and her husband, Roger of Beallsville, Jeff Lucas and friend, Flavio Rodrigues of Sarasota, Fla., Robin Christman and her husband, Todd of Jerusalem, Krista West and her fiance, Kevin Kilburn of Lewisville; five grandchildren Robbie (Erica) Lucas of Ottawa, Ohio, Aaron (Tiffany) Lucas of Baltimore, Ohio; Dulcie Christman of Jerusalem, Mikaela West of Lewisville, Cade Christman of Jerusalem; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Aria Lucas of Ottawa and C.J. Lucas of Baltimore; three brothers, Harold Lucas of Bethesda, Larry Lucas of Jerusalem, and Dwight Lucas and his wife, Penny of Beallsville; three sisters, Eleanor Williamson and her husband, Ray of Beallsville, Beverly Datkuliak of Beallsville, Carolyn Stephen and her husband, Robert of Morristown; several nieces and nephews; also extended family members Jerry and Stacey Ackerman of Barnesville, Aaron Ackerman and family of Bethesda, Ryan Ackerman and family of Barnesville, Tammy and Brian Clary of Somerton, and Jessica Clary of Barnesville.



The family would like to offer a special "thank you" to Ed's brother, Larry who upon retirement returned home and stepped into the role of "Ranch Foreman."



Private family visitation was held Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Harper Funeral Home, Beallsville. Graveside services for friends and family followed in Beallsville Cemetery on Saturday, May 23.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to The Urologic Research Institute, 1 Medical Park, Wheeling , WV 26003. Condolences may be offered at www.harperfh.net