Several local agencies and friends of the "birthday boy" joined forces Friday morning to wish World War II veteran Howard Sine a 101st birthday at the Cardinal Place in Cambridge.



Well-wishers from the State Highway Patrol, Guernsey County Senior Center and local veterans organizations gathered with Sine’s friends in the parking lot outside the facility to wave, salute and wish him a happy birthday.



Gifts and cards were left for Sine while others held up signs commemorating the milestone for the man born in Fairmont, West Virginia, on May 22, 1919.



"Thank you. Thank you all," repeated Sine as those in attendance filed by the front of the Cardinal Place where the centenarian was seated in the entry way to watch the festivities.



Sine joined the U.S. Air Force in 1940 before the county was at war, reporting for basic training at Mitchell Field in Long Island, New York.



After World War II, Sine received his honorable discharge and went on with his life. He married, raised a family and worked until retirement. Sine moved to the Cardinal Place about a year ago, according to staff.



But the happy wishes Friday were not just reserved for Sine.



Guernsey County Senior Center Executive Director Shon Gress joined with Janie Downerd and Kylee Quinn to circle the building with signs to tell other residents "We miss you," "Keep smiling," and "Thinking of you."



They were jointed by Lt. Melanie Appleman and Troopers John Martin and Keith Roe from the patrol’s Cambridge post in wishing other residents well with a hello, a wave and a message of good wishes during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Troopers with the patrol’s Cambridge post have visited multiple senior residential facilities in Guernsey and Noble counties spreading cheer and good wishes to residents and staff.