The Appalachian Regional Commission is accepting applications for the second class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development training opportunity for community leaders who currently live and/or work in Appalachia.



The Appalachian Leadership Institute is an extensive nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars followed by a capstone graduation.



As part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, participating fellows will learn how to:



• Design effective economic development project proposals.



• Integrate community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies.



• Identify resources available to spur economic development.



• Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources.



• Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities.



• Use expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.



Upon completion of the program, Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network — a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia's future.



Applications are currently being accepted at www.arc.gov/leadershipinstitute through June 1. The 2020-21 Appalachian Leadership Institute will run from October to July 2021.