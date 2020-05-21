100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The Ideal Theater, located in the 400 block of East Main Street, was partly destroyed when a fire of unknown origin melted a gas pipe under the stairway and ignited the gas. Two projectors and several reels of film in the operator’s booth were destroyed, including the film "Alias Jimmy Valentine." The fire had started in a closet and quickly spread to the front part of the building. Pedestrians on their way home at about 1:30 a.m. saw the smoke and alerted the fire department. Little damage was suffered on the second floor where the offices of the Fording and Andrews law firm were housed. Several families living in third-floor apartments were roused from sleep, but were in no danger.



— Three men were arrested in Alliance and taken to Youngstown by Mahoning County Sheriff Morris on a charge of suspicion in the murder of Dominic Denini, 25, on Mahoning Avenue that was reported the day before. It was believed that the three Alliance men knew something about the murder and could give some information of value. The men — whose names were reported as Dominc Scilling, Toney Greko and Charley Comnace — were all natives of Sicily and taken into custody at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and Jersey Street. It was reported that a woman in the near vicinity of the shooting saw three men talking in low tones and the flash of the gun from two shots. She said she saw the three men run from the area immediately after the shooting and that the shot had been fired by a man crouching about 8 feet from the murdered man, who was said to have a wife, aged 19 years old, in Sicily.



— The Alliance Oil Company, capital of $60,000, was incorporated with F.O. Long and R.D. Reeder listed as two of the incorporators. Reeder told The Review he knew nothing whatever of the company and had merely signed the papers for the incorporation. Long was reported as away from the city.



— Stark County Coroner McQuate rendered a verdict in the death of the premature baby found in a drain tile on Glamorgan Avenue a few days prior. He said breath of life had never entered the lungs of the infant. He pronounced the death due to an abortion and ordered the body buried.



— Thomas Brooks Fletcher, a member of the graduating class of 1900 at Mount Union, was recommended as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, representing Ohio.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— East Rochester’s Staff Sgt. Eugene Moody, 22, who had been a prisoner of war since April 11, had been released May 3. He had served as a tail gunner in a Flying Fortress.



— The North Mahoning Avenue Extension home of the Daniel Kirksey family and its contents were destroyed by fire when sparks ignited the shingle roof around 7:20 a.m. Firemen were handicapped in fighting the blaze due to lack of water and the loss was estimated at $5,000.



— A. Edgar Mitchell, a pilot from Glenside, Pennsylvania, was confined to the Alliance City Hospital in fairly good condition with injuries to his eye, nose and head that he suffered when he made a forced landing of his plane on the tennis court near the Minerva Municipal Park. His wife and a pet dog that were also in the plane were uninjured. Approximately 200 people attending a baseball game that marked the opening of the Minerva Hot Stove League season witnessed the crash, which occurred when his plane developed engine trouble and he gave up trying to land in the park for fear of injuring someone. Mitchell had started a trip to Texas in the Starman-Hammond model plane from the Taylorcraft Aviation Corporation in Alliance shortly before the accident occurred.



— Thomas L. Roberts, a resident of the 100 block of East Mill Street, was appointed to serve as the Democratic deputy clerk of the Stark County Board of Elections in the Alliance office at City Hall. Roberts was succeeding J. Harold Hogan, who was serving as deputy state fire marshal. Meanwhile, attorney John E. Tanner was renamed as the Republican clerk.



50 AND 25 YEARS AGO



(1970 and 1995)



(NOTE: Material for the month of May for these years was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)