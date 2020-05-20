Emma Helmick- When this whole thing started I was so excited to be off school. I planned workouts, meals, tanning, and all these things to have a little "glow up." So far I have sat in bed, eaten, and basically fallen slowly into madness. My sisters are driving me insane and I need to get out of the house (this is my cry for help). When the ban is lifted, all I want to do is hang out with my friends. We’ve all had a list of things we need to do together this summer, so that’s the goal when this is all over. That basically sums it up, happy quarantine. :)



Kendal Lucas- Not going to lie, I definitely have been enjoying this time off. That being said though, I certainly have begun to miss all my pals and even my teachers. As Emma said, we might’ve had a lot of expectations for ourselves during the quarantine but it’s very likely that we haven’t lived up to them (yet, hopefully). When things are back to "normal" getting my hair taken care of is definitely on the main priority list. I also can’t wait to see and visit my grandparents. The message I’ve learned from everything is to enjoy and appreciate the things we often take for granted. I hope that once things pass over we’ll all have a new sense of gratitude for our relationships with one another.