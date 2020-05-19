With summertime just around the corner, seasonal farmers’ markets in Portage County are making plans to adapt to the current pandemic situation.



The Ravenna Community Farmers Market will still go on, but in a smaller, non-traditional format. Leeda Northeast Program Supervisor Tiffany Jones said that a few vendors will set up like roadside stalls periodically each week in the facility’s parking lot, 6560 N. Chestnut St.



Leeda Northeast is an organization that provides support and services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Clients of the facility play an important role in the growth and sale of the produce it is preparing to sell this summer. This year, Jones said, the vegetables being grown in the garden — like tomatoes — were chosen because not much preparation is needed to eat them. The facility felt keeping food local and available was especially important this year.



Specific times and dates for the roadside stands are not in place yet. The schedule will be flexible, however, and Jones is looking into setting aside specific hours for at-risk populations to shop. The Ravenna Community Farmers Market page on Facebook will be updated with dates and times when they become available, Jones said.



Plants grown in Leeda’s garden will likely be able to start being sold at the end of July, Jones said. When the stall is ready to set up, people will be encouraged to just pull in, purchase what they want and go. The environment of the roadside stalls will be low-pressure and noticeably not crowded. Clients will be properly protected with PPE and practice all mandates for farmers markets made by the state. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings.



Leeda's produce stall will be able to accept senior vouchers.



Vendors are still invited to be a part of this new style of market. For inquiries, contact Tiffany Jones at 330-552-2180 or at dayhablne@gmail.com.



It’s All Fine 2: Consignment & Home Goods, a store run by Leeda Northeast clients, is currently open for business.



The Garrettsville Farmers Market , 8119 Main St., opened in 2018 as a way to provide a space to help rebuild the community, local partnerships and agriculture. Market manager Sara Hill said the space the gathering uses is on the former Buckeye Block which tragically burned down in 2014. The market was a push to create a space of gathering, learning and joy in a space that had seen so much devastation.



"I think it's important for us to provide this space that is true to our history of agriculture and farming and focus on that but then also provide people a chance to make new memories there," Hill said.



The market will be held on Thursdays from 4 p.m. from June 4 to August 27. The market space itself has an occupancy limit of 50 that will be monitored by a volunteer. There will also be only one entrance and one exit point, Hill said. Each will be equipped with sanitizing stations for customers. Hand sanitizer will also be provided throughout the market.



Face coverings are encouraged but not required. The market will have extra masks and gloves available for use. The temperatures of volunteers and vendors will also be logged.



Vendors have changed this year for one reason or another, Hill said. Other markets have required vendors to have two people present — one to handle money and one to handle products. For some, that is not feasible. The Garrettsville Farmers Market navigated this issue by allowing vendors to do pre-orders only or only use touchless payment, like Apple Pay. That way, no money exchanges hands.



Various benefit programs are also available to help those in need. Learn more by visiting www.garrettsvillefarmersmarket.com.



The market is still looking for reliable volunteers and vendors. Anyone interested should contact Sara Hill using the contact page on the market’s website or by emailing sara.hill@garrettsvillefarmersmarket.com.



The UH Farmers Market will not be able to continue as normal this year. According to an email sent to the Record-Courier from Mindy Gusz, the community outreach nurse with UH Portage Medical Center, the market will likely not be open to the community this year. The company is working on ways to offer its employees convenient opportunities for local produce, however.



The Haymakers Farmers Market will be staying at the United Methodist Church of Kent, 1435 E. Main St., and continuing as a drive-thru on Saturdays for the month of May. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first hour reserved for elderly customers and those self-identified vulnerable populations.



The market will operate as a single line drive-thru. An officer from the Kent Police Department will assist with traffic coming in from Route 59. Customers will be asked to pop their trunks or down their windows and vendors will place products directly in the car. For more information and updates, including vendors and payment information, visit their website at http://www.haymakermarket.com/.



