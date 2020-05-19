Tuesday

May 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Highlights from the May 18 meeting of the Brown Local Schools Board of Education:

• Approved tuition reimbursement for the following certified personnel: Katie Spencer, Robert Wilson, Rhonda Zeedrich.

• Approved Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority as the district’s provider for property and fleet insurance for fiscal year 2021.

• Approved the following additional time as presented at hourly/daily rate: Renee Congo, Karli Virtue and Jeremy Taylor.

• Approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year pending completion of pupil activities permit: Karli Virtue, video board director.