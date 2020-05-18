LOUDONVILLE — Irv Oslin, who worked as a staff writer for the Ashland Times-Gazette from 1997 to 2013, shared his love for canoeing and Loudonville with members of the Rotary Club of Loudonville on Thursday, May 6.



Oslin, who still freelances with the T-G, covering area stories along with doing a great deal of outdoor writing, provided a PowerPoint presentation reflecting his personal history of canoeing and becoming an "adopted" resident of Loudonville.



"It probably started around 2010, when I filled in covering a Loudonville Council meeting that happened to be when Sean Gorrell was sworn in as a new Loudonville police officer," Oslin told 14 Rotary members watching over their Zoon remote meeting video on their home computers. "I did a double-take of the young officer and realized, 14 years before, I had taken a photo of the young man as an elementary-aged student touring the police department, and it touched me that this young man had wanted to become a police officer for all of those 14 years, and gave me a really good feeling about the town of Loudonville. Sean is a police sergeant now."



Oslin showed Rotarians a photo of five pretty rough-looking characters about to leave on a canoe trip from Loudonville in 1980. "I took the photo, so I am not in it, but I looked rougher than any of these guys," he said. "We took the trip on a whim, and I have been hooked on canoeing ever since."



Oslin lived in Cleveland until 1986, when he took a job as a freelance writer in Columbus, where he lived and worked the next 11 years. He was hired by the Times-Gazette in 1997, and remembered his first night covering the Perrysville Free Street Fair. In 2000 he moved into the greater Mohican area, and has lived here ever since.



"That first canoe trip we drank a locally brewed Cleveland beer, and now I drink a much higher quality Molson, but other than that, I haven’t changed much," he said.



Canoeing highlights he mentioned included posing for a canoeing picture with a cardboard image of Dolly Parton in friend Bill Conrad’s backyard near Greer; chatting with Mohican Wilderness owner Ken Wobbecke after the 2006 flood, when Wobbecke told him "It’ll dry out in a few days and things will be fine again;" and visiting a heron rookery on the Lake Fork, with thousands of hereon nests.



He mentioned enjoying hearing the legends of Canoe Livery entrepreneur Dick, who started the Mohican area industry by renting one canoe out of the back of his station wagon; and of meeting Cleveland Browns great Dick Schafrath not on the football field or at his canoe livery, but in the Ohio Statehouse where he was covering Schafrath when he was a senator there. "When I learned he ran a canoe livery, we talked about it and he offered me a free canoe on my next trip," he said.



"Loudonville beckoned me," Oslin added. "I was involved in writing a book on Pleasant Hill Lake Park, and enjoyed taking photos and entering them in the Loudonville Fair. The first year I entered I won 10 blue ribbons."



Oslin now takes mostly outdoor and nature photos, posting them almost every morning on Facebook and selling them through his business, Irv Oslin Photography.



"I have a special affinity for taking early morning photos," he said, showing a number of them, both out in the woods, on the water, or in downtown Loudonville, empty of pedestrians. "One new thing in town that really touches me is the vehicle parked at the recently sold Loudonville Canoe Livery. The new owners have an old station wagon with a canoe atop it, reminiscent of Dick Frye renting a canoe from the back of his station wagon."



Also, at the meeting Vice President Brian Hartzell, presiding in the absence of President John Carroll, said the club is seeking a new meeting place, as Trails End Restaurant no longer can accommodate the club because of social distancing requirements.