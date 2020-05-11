Note: This is the eighth in a series of 10 personality stories on the Top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High School Class of 2020.



LOUDONVILLE — Courtney Hollinger, one of four Loudonville High School seniors who will be graduating with a perfect 4.0 (straight A) academic average, admits "I am a driven student."



"It’s just me that drives me, along with some fellow student friends who also drive themselves," Hollinger said. "We have always pushed each other, wanting to do our very best."



For Hollinger, the daughter of Sean and Kristine Hollinger of Loudonville, that drive translated into her straight A grades. She admits, however, that achieving that feat has not always been easy.



"It was especially hard with the two college credit plus, composition I and II classes, which were very hard for me," she said. "I credit my friends who were better at this class with showing me how to do better. Their help is what got me the As!"



Through high school Hollinger liked the science classes best, particularly anatomy, taken from retired biology teacher David Spreng last year. "I loved that class, and Mr. Spreng really brought the subject to life. He is my favorite teacher."



"I also really liked the math classes taught by Mr. Ben Drown, who gave me a glimpse of what college classes will be like, and helped teach me how to figure things out," she said.



Hollinger will attend Cuyahoga Community College this fall, pursuing a two-year degree in diagnostic medical stenography. Her goal is to become a cardiac stenographer, following in her mother’s footsteps, and working either in a hospital environment or doctor’s office. Asked what a cardiac stenographer does, she answered "taking echoes, and pictures, of people’s hearts."



"I always wanted to work in some sort of medical field, and I was attracted to medical stenography because it is so different," she said.



She said she chose Cuyahoga Community College for three reasons. "First, Cuyahoga is well known for having excellent passing rates for students seeking professional certification, but it is also close to home, and affordable."



Outside of the hard work she has done academically, Hollinger was a solid player on the Redbird softball program.



"I was very much looking forward to my senior season and the chance to lead our softball team to success," she said. "We have worked very hard the past two years to improve, and I felt we were on the brink of great success — but we ended up missing this because of the coronavirus and the cancellation of spring sports. While I have not started every game, I have played at the varsity level all four years."



She also played soccer and basketball earlier in her high school career.



In addition to the two composition classes, she also took college credit plus courses in politics and college algebra.



She is working this summer at Stake’s Shortstop, and worked last summer at the River Run Canoe Livery.



For fun, she said she enjoys family gatherings, sports and hanging out with friends, and she likes reading mysteries.



Hollinger has a younger brother, Cole, age 14 and an eighth-grader.