The sudden closure of schools for the remainder of the school year left many students needing closure.



The Cambridge City School District is hoping to provide that closure next week by allowing students to clean out their lockers, pick up personal belongings and turn in any books and other items that belong to the district.



"Based on the orders and recommendations from the state, we have not allowed the students to return to the buildings," said Superintendent Dan Coffman. "Now that we know students will not be returning to school this year and we have received recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I have asked the building principals to work out a safe way for our students to complete those end-of-school-year tasks."



Students at Cambridge High School will have the opportunity to pick up stuff according to the time schedule posted on the school website (http://cambridgecityschools.org/cambridge-high-school/) and emailed to all students. Ten students at a time will be allowed into the building for 10 minutes to pick up their belongings, return school items and pay any outstanding fees.



Seniors were May 8, with juniors on May 12, sophomores on May 13 and freshmen on May 14. All students are encouraged to wear a mask and follow the appropriate social distancing guidelines.



At Cambridge Middle School, sixth graders will be allowed to enter the building to pick up and drop off belongings between noon and 2 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 12. Seventh graders are scheduled for May 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. while eighth graders are scheduled on May 14 during the same times.



Students will not be allowed to enter the building until accompanied by a staff member. Parents will not be permitted to accompany their children into the building. Masks are encouraged for students and will be worn by staff members.



At Cambridge Intermediate School, fifth grade students will be hosted at the school on May 12, fourth graders on May 13 and third graders on May 14. from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day.



In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, each vehicle with parents and students will be given a number as they enter the parking lot of the school. Families are asked to wait in their car until their number is called by a staff member. When called, the student and one parent will be allowed to enter the building to pick up personal belongings.



In many cases, students' personal items have already been packed by their teachers and will be available in the hallways outside the classroom.



Cambridge Primary students will have one more chance to pick up personal belongings and final educational enrichment packets on May 12 from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. Art to Remember orders and yearbooks are not in yet, but families will be contacted when they arrive.



"We thank the parents and students in advance for their patience in this process as we want everyone involved to be as safe," said Coffman. "We will try to make this process go as smoothly and efficiently as possible."