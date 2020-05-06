Rebecca Parsons, 78, of Barnesville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Astoria Place of Barnesville. Becky was born on April 21, 1942 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Ewing) Biancke.



Becky attended Transylvania University and was retired from Barnesville Health Care Center where she had worked as an aide and a transportation coordinator. She was a member of the Christian Church of Cynthiana, Kentucky. Becky was a member of the American Legion Post 159 Women's Auxillary. She was an avid golfer, loved to bowl, and loved working in her very large flower garden. She enjoyed Wheeling Downs Friday night dog racing with good friends, Mark Tuttle and Shawn Vorlloic.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Parsons.



Becky is survived by her significant other, Steven Jones; son, Eric James and his son, William Henry Parsons; step-son, Douglas (Reed) Parsons and his son, Eli Douglas Parsons; sister, Jeanie Deye; brother, Charles (Donna) Biancke; nephew, Michael (Vivian) Biancke; many friends; and a special thanks to Vicki and Harry "Bub" VanHorn and Jackie Huntsman for all of their help over the years.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1pm at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky's name to the Barnesville EMS.