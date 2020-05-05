100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The Alliance Chamber of Commerce created a committee to explore the proposition that Alliance establish a landing field for airplanes. Only four other cities in Ohio had such fields at the time, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Warren.



— The J.C. Penney Co. was to open its Alliance store on May 6 in the McCandless block, Main and Linden. There was to be no formal opening. G.W. Ferrel was serving as manager of the local store.



— Thomas L. Cobbs, a cabinetmaker, undertaker and farmer in Westville, died at the age of 72 at his home near Westville after a long illness. For almost half a century, he was the almost exclusive undertaker in the vicinity of Damascus area. The son of Lindsay and Anna Cobbs, he had lived in the farm he was born his entire life. He was survived by his wife of 50 years, Rachel Stradling Cobbs; and several children, including Ruth Ann Hogan, of Salem; Myra, of San Francisco; Prof. W.E. Cobbs, of Alliance, Mrs. Cloyd Brenner, of Homeworth; Homer, of Sebring; and Mrs. Howard Cameron, of Beloit.



— Mount Union gained 83 percent in growth from 1910 to 1920, according to a census taken by Miami University’s President Hughs. According to the findings, Mount Union ranked eighth in the state in growth. Akron was first with 204 percent.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s Harold S. Rummel, a navigator on a B-24 serving with the 15th Army Air Force in Italy, was advanced to the rank of first lieutenant.



— Alliance’s Robert E. Siegentahler, a flight instructor at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, had been promoted to the rank of first lieutenant.



— Alliance’s Paul Thompson was advanced to the rank of petty officer, second class.



— Ralph E. Hunt, serving at the Atlantic Fleet’s Amphibious Training Base at Camp Bradford, Virginia, was advanced to storekeeper, third class.



— Lt. George F. Hoaglin, whose wife, the former Jane Davis, was a native of Alliance, was reported as sustaining shrapnel wounds for the second time in 11 months while serving with the 103rd Cactus Division of the Seventh Army in Germany.



— Alliance’s Pfc. James R. Hupp, 19, was reported as slightly wounded in action in Italy on April 14.



