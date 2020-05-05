Weather



Tuesday: Overcast with rain at times. High of 53, low of 39.



Wednesday: Occasional rain showers. high of 50, low of 33.



Scholastic Book Fair



Cambridge Intermediate School is hosting a virtual Scholastic Book Fair through May 18. Every purchase will benefit the school. To shop the book fair, visit https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/cambridgeintermediate or check the school’s Facebook page for a link.



New Concord food pantry



New Concord’s Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at College Drive Presbyterian Church. This pantry is for East Muskingum School District’s residents who meet income guidelines set by Ohio Job and Family Services.



Honor law enforcement



Law Enforcement Appreciation Weeks is May 10 - May 16. Guernsey County residents are encourage to light the night sky blue during this time to honor present law enforcement officers, as well as those who have died in the line of duty.



Change your home exterior lights to blue to show their support for all law enforcement personnel.



Kindergarten registration



Cambridge City School District is accepting Kindergarten registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. Any family who previously scheduled a Kindergarten screening and registration meeting in March will receive a registration packet in the mail this week. If you have questions regarding the registration process, you may call 740-439-3895; messages will be returned as soon as possible.



Walk for Life



Open Arms Pregnancy Center will host the annual Walk for Life on May 9th. We will NOT be meeting at Cambridge City Park this year.



Walkers can Walk for Life with friends and family at their own location. After walking, walkers can come to Open Arms Pregnancy Center between 10 a.m. to noon to turn in their pledge sheets and get their picture taken. Walkers raising $200 in sponsors get a free Walk for Life t-shirt.



Thought of the day



The righteous is taken away from the evil to come.



Isa. 57:1