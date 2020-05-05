ALLIANCE The historic Purcell Mansion & Gardens is for sale.

Longtime owners Steven and Deborah Okey have listed the 7,500-square-foot house at 2700 Fairway Lane with DeHoff Realtors for $950,000.

The French Norman-style home is built of brick, stone and heavy timbers and has 26 rooms. It features three fireplaces, a ballroom and a circular tower with a library at the top and a decorative wishing well at the bottom.

The mostly wooded 13-acre property has a lawn, gardens, a pond with a fountain and a nature trail.

"It’s for someone who likes having a European oasis tucked away in a space that is historically significant and authentic," Deborah Okey said.

The secluded mansion sits at the end of Fairway Lane, where an iron gate emblazoned with golden lions greets visitors. The Alliance Country Club is next door.

The Purcell Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is named for its builders, Robert and Elizabeth Purcell. Robert was a young executive at Alliance Machine Co. who died in an airplane crash in 1932, three years after builders completed the house.

The Okeys became the seventh owners when they bought the property in 1995.

Deborah Okey said she and Steven spent years restoring the house, while retaining architectural features such as a ship’s mast Robert Purcell brought back from Europe and enormous carvings of the King of France and Duke of Normandy that flank one of the fireplaces.

"It’s been a lifelong project of loving restoration for us," Deborah Okey said. "It’s a big change, but you have to be ready to experience new adventures in life. We’ll be sad to leave the property, but at the same time, we’re excited to see what our next adventure is."

She didn’t specify what those next adventures will be.

The Okeys have used their house as a bed and breakfast for the last couple of years. Before the coronavirus pandemic halted bookings, a stay at Purcell Mansion & Gardens cost up to $300 a night.

"We’ve met wonderful people and made lifelong friends as a result of being able to do that," Deborah Okey said.

But the business sparked two lawsuits before the Okeys and city officials reached a deal in September that allowed the couple to run a three-suite bed and breakfast, but barred them from hosting weddings, parties and banquets.

