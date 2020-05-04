Vanessa Stanbro



Malvern



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



I am extremely sad about it, but I am coming to terms that it was going to end at some point. It is just hard to think about the fact that I will never run track again.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



I am definitely going to miss the coaches the most, because I love them all to death and they always know how to cheer me up. I will keep in touch with them, but it would have been nice to share one more season with them.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I am social distancing and keeping myself healthy.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I am missing my friends and school a lot. I just cannot wait until everything is somewhat back to normal.



5) What are your future plans?



I plan to attend West Liberty University and study nursing, while being on their acrobatics and tumbling team.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



I am unable to choose just one. Winning track Districts in 2018, beating Strasburg in basketball District finals in 2017, and having PJ Day every Monday that we had a spirit week.



7) What is your favorite movie?



White Chicks or Stepbrothers. They are hilarious.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Jane the Virgin. It’s long and really interesting.



9) What is your favorite food?



Bacon. It is the most delicious thing on the face of the planet. I am also a big fan of asparagus.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Post Malone. His voice is amazing.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Again, I cannot choose. Miss Wittwer, Mr. Chiurco, Mr. Dungee, Mrs. Kee, Mrs. Jones, and Mrs. Marinucci. They all push me to be my absolute best and I am so sad that I don't get to finish out my senior year with them.