Jazmariah Morris-Moore



Malvern



Softball



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



Although I am saddened by the cancellation of our spring sports season, I have many other seasons to be thankful for.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



I am going to miss all of my friends, the last hurrah before we all went our separate ways.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



Trying to stay home as much as I can, and making sure I sanitize as much as I can.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I miss school, growing up my God mother always told me knowledge is power.



5) What are your future plans?



I plan on attending the University of Akron to major in special education, and minor in American Sign Language.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



Hitting a 30-foot shot on senior night.



7) What is your favorite movie?



The Hate U Give. Growing up in a small town really shielded me from a lot of things. That movie is raw and opens up peoples eyes to things that really happen every day.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Vampire Diaries. Because Damon Salvatore.



9) What is your favorite food?



Buffalo chicken dip. It’s spicy and good with everything.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Sam Smith. His voice is angelic



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



This is a hard one. I have three teachers who really made an impact during high school. Jenna Wittwer, Michelle Cunnigham, and Katie Spencer. They helped guide me through not only high school, but through the start of my adult hood. Shout out to my girls.