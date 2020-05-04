The closing of schools is usually a time of joy for students and teachers. Everyone knows the excitement of a snow day. And what kid doesn’t look forward to summer vacation and the unstructured days of freedom.



However, the current COVID-19 induced school closing has even Ferris Bueller wishing he could go to school. Unfortunately, due to potential spread of the coronavirus, students will not be returning to school at all this school year.



There is a directive from the governor that schools make a "good faith" effort to educate students. The definition of "good faith effort" will vary from district to district. For Cambridge Schools, a good faith effort to educate students means providing educational enrichment activities.



Those activities are available both online and in pencil-and-paper options.



"The teachers in each of the schools in our district are providing pencil-and-paper activities and online modules," Superintendent Dan Coffman said. "Our goal is to provide enrichment activities for students to access.



"More importantly, our teachers are reaching out and trying to communicate with every kid in the district," Coffman added.



That contact and those activities may be provided through such online platforms as Zoom Meetings, Google Classroom, email, Facetime, or other online learning delivery methods. The activities may be interactive like a virtual field trip or an online game, or maybe just a link to a book or an article to read.



There are also the pencil-and-paper options as the teachers from each school have put together learning activities. The schools have announced times when parents and students can come and pick up educational packets that provide a couple of weeks’ worth of pencil-and-paper activities to do with kids at home.



Some teachers are even delivering those packets to families who cannot access online resources and have been unable to pick up packets.



"We are not requiring any work be done," Coffman said. "Our intent for the remainder of this school year is to make a good faith effort from online platforms and from a pencil-and-paper standpoint to provide as many educational enrichment activities as we can.



"If this stoppage goes into next fall, we will do additional planning this summer and we will become more of an online enrichment school district," Coffman added. "During the next couple of weeks, we will figure out final grades, graduation and promotion while we start to develop a plan that will look much different if we are in a mode of staying at home at the start of next school year."



While the online and pencil-and-paper enrichment activities are necessary right now, it is not the ideal educational delivery system.



"Our teachers are not trained to be online teachers and our kids are not trained to be online learners," Coffman pointed out. "We use technology on the daily basis in our classrooms, but it is not the primary means educating kids and we do not want it to be in the future. Right now, we are doing the best we can in a difficult situation."



That good faith effort is being made by the district so that students, with the help of their parents at the lower grade levels, can slow what is commonly known as the summer slide.



Summer slide happens every year when students are out of school during summer vacation and they forget some of the lessons they learned the previous school year. Each year teachers assess students at the beginning of the school year to determine the educational starting point.



"This happens every year," Coffman said. "Going back and teaching last year’s final standards is not new to our teachers because we recognize summer slide. Next year will be the same, teachers will have to identify where there their students are academically and bring them along from that point."



The teachers are doing as much as they can right now, but, as Coffman points out, this is not the best way for our students to learn.



Admittedly, there is a slide occurring right now and teachers will have to adapt their curriculum next fall, but Coffman encourages students and parents to slow the slide



"We push hard at the elementary level for students to work on math facts for 15 minutes and read for 15 to 20 minutes at home each day after school," Coffman said. "That exercise has been proven to have a tremendous impact on a student’s growth and learning. That is why we want to provide some of these resources to them and give them an opportunity to do enrichment activities."



To be clear, Coffman is not talking about hours of time doing homework.



"We’re not asking students to sit in front of a computer or at the kitchen table with pencil-and-paper activities for five or six hours. That is not going to have a positive impact on whether they grow as a learner," Coffman said. "But we are asking parents to step up and help us slow the slide that is occurring."



And soon enough, students will be complaining about going to school again.



