Municipal Court



WAYNE COUNTY



Sebastian T. Facemire, Akron, was fined $200 for criminal damaging and sentenced to 20 days in jail.



Lorissa N. Miller, 323 S. Geyer Chapel Road, Wooster, was fined $200 for drug possession.



Victor K. Mullins, Jr., 12 South First St., Rittman, was fined $250 for obstructing official business.



Everett Paul Rodhe, 95 Clay St., Apple Creek, was fined $200 for criminal damaging.



David Smith, 1801 Gasche St., A7, Wooster, was fined $225 for disorderly conduct.



Cherish Schwarz, 513 Spink St., Wooster, was fined $200 for obstructing official business and sentenced to 90 days in jail.



Drew Leland Seibert, 905 Portage Road #210, Wooster, was fined $300 for assault, $150 for aggravated menacing and $150 for domestic violence.



James M. Hicks, 1197 Perkins Ave., Apt. 5C, Wooster, was fined $200 for driving under 12-point suspension.



Marriage licenses



WAYNE COUNTY



Brenden J. Stanley, 25, 9102 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, teacher, and Kalene M. Freshour, 25, 9102 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, medical sales.



Christian P. Fetzer, 49, 13950 Mount Eaton Road, Doylestown, student, and Andrea D. McMurdo, 42, 13950 Mount Eaton Road, Doylestown, student.



Joshua T. Foreman, 24, 519 Bever St., Lot 16, Orrville, car washer, and Paige T. McConeghy, 21, 519 Bever St., Lot 16, Orrville, manager.



Michael G. Miller, 24, 6294 Dalton Fox Lake Road, North Lawrence, welder, and Amanda J. Durkin, 27, 6294 Dalton Fox Lake Road, North Lawrence, self-employed.



Jason J. Raber, 24, 2976 County Road 114, Sugarcreek, fabrication, and Karen M. Yoder, 20, 12511 Cunningham Road, Apple Creek, self-employed.



HOLMES COUNTY



Leroy E. Hershberger, 3553 County Road 160, Millersburg, farrier, and Ruth L. Yoder, 9115 Township Road 656, Fredericksburg, homemaker.



John R. Yoder, 6470 Troendly Road S.W., Stone Creek, operator, and Kari M. Stump, 2459 County Road 75, Brinkhaven, quality control inspector.



Ian A. Hanna, 887 S. Washington St., Millersburg, Contractor Sales / Keim Lumber Co., and Kara D. Schrock, 3796 County Road 58, Millersburg, Insurance Agent / Hummel Group, Inc..



Daniel P. Yoder, 9235 Township Road 609, Fredericksburg, roofer, and Miriam A. Hershberger, 4269 Township Road 606, Fredericksburg, homemaker.



Bennie A. Miller, 2793 State Route 557, Baltic, farrier, and Linda R. Miller, 33946 State Route 643, Baltic, homemaker.



Marion D. Miller, 2915 Township Road 122, Millersburg, dairy farmer, and Susan A. Yoder, 4620 County Road 120, Millersburg, homemaker.



Marvin D. Erb, 3321 State Route 643, Baltic, construction, and Mandy L. Yoder, 55133 State Route 651, Baltic, housekeeping.



Thomas J. McManaway, 3408 State Route 83, Millersburg, laborer / rip saw operator, and Betsy A. Underwood, 3408 State Route 83, Millersburg, operator.



Divorces



WAYNE COUNTY



Elizabeth A. Maffett, 1855 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster, from Rickey Maffett Jr., 379 Marlin St., Port St. Joe, Florida. They were married in 2013.



Dissolutions



WAYNE COUNTY



Emily J. Huxtable, 1056 Mindy Lane, Apt. 1407, Wooster, and William J. Huxtable, 636 Belmont Ave., Apt. 2, Wooster. They were married in 2016.



Brittany A. Morris, 1489 Frank Drive, Wooster, and Cory W. Morris, 12435 State Route 226, Big Prairie. They were married in 2012.



Kimberlee D. Lilley, 1898 Rohrer Road, Orrville, from Theodore L. Lilley, 1898 Rohrer Road, Orrville. They were married in 1998.



Angela Heldenbrand, P.O. Box 333, Jeromesville, from Jeffrey Heldenbrand, 788 County Road 1754, Ashland. They were married in 2015.



Ashley N. Williams, 1878 Normandy Drive, Wooster, and Brandon R. Krebs, 829 Dale Drive, Wooster. They were married in 2011.



Brandon L. Tooley, 124 Lindon Ave., Orrville, and Lauren N. Tooley, 124 Lindon Ave., Orrville. They were married in 2007.



Delores J. Anderson, 411 W. Highland Ave., Wooster, and Donald E. Anderson, 6088 Camp Blvd., Lisbon. They were married in 2005.



Toni M. Lent, 1905 Portage Road, Apt. 409, Wooster, from Ryan P. Lent, 1679 Wedgewood Way, Wooster. They were married in 2018.



Foster Rose, 430 N. Crownhill Road, Orrville, and Sabrina Rose, 312 W. Oak St., Orrville. They were married in 2007.



Jorie Fahrney, 442 Woodland Ave., Wooster, and Gabriel Fahrney, 1331 W. Moreland Road, Wooster. They were married in 2005.



Casey J. Wenninger, 132 Burbank St., Creston, and Seth L. Wenninger, 106 Kimberly Drive, Creston. They were married in 2006.



Ryan A. Edwards, 1263 Hillcrest Drive, Ashland, and Lesli A. Edwards, 17 N. Hicken St., Rittman. They were married in 2007.



Daniel A. Knoll, 1060 Mindy Lane, Unit 7E, Wooster, and Samantha M. Knoll, 400 Railroad St., Unit 4, Jersey Shore, PA. They were married in 2016.