100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Alliance voters approved a measure to issue $200,000 in bonds for the purpose of erecting a new school house in the southeast portion of the city by a 929-411 vote. Out of 4,500 eligible voters, only 1,390 actually cast ballots.



— John Senn, in business since 1896 including the last 10 with his son Floyd, sold his meat market in the 100 block of East Main Street to employee George Holibaugh and area businessman R.A. Parthe. Floyd Senn was also secretary of the Fairmount Provision Co.



— Former Alliance resident Sam Roberts, a veteran of World War I and voice student in New York City, gave a concert at the First Christian Church to an overflowing crowd. It was at the First Christian Church that Roberts made his first public appearance as a singer in 1905, shortly after coming to Alliance from Wales. Roberts, who had joined with a Canadian regiment shortly after the war broke out in Europe, lost his leg on his ninth time going "over the top" in France. Church organist Mrs. Roy John accompanied the tenor on piano. Roberts also sang a duet with his brother, Robert, who sang bass.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s Kenneth Webb, 21, received a battlefield promotion to lieutenant in Germany as well as Purple Heart for wounds received while serving as a forward observer with an artillery unit. The 1941 graduate of Alliance High received his commission of second lieutenant from Officers Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at the age of 19 — the youngest officer in the history of the school.



— Elizabeth Steve and Donald Pollock were to deliver the valedictory and salutatory addresses during graduation ceremonies at Sebring McKinley High. Pollock, the son of Superintendent S.H. Pollock, was actually attending classes at Mount Union after completing enough credits to graduate in January.



— A photo printed to illustrate how the Coast Guard cared for its wounded showed Lt. Ronald W. Peeling, an Alliance resident and Mount Union graduate, being brought aboard a manned cargo vessel after being hurt when a net caught him during unloading of supplies in the Pacific.



— Alliance’s Gretchen Haltrich (also spelled as Haltrick in the notice), a former nurse at the Babcock and Wilcox Welded Tube Division in the city, had been commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps.



— Deerfield’s Staff Sgt. Wayne B. Jenkins, a member of an air observation unit with an artillery battalion, was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in action over Manila.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



(NOTE: Material for this year was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)