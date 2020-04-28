An alleged ongoing pattern of physical abuse has a Cambridge man facing a domestic violence charge following his arrest Sunday night at a Central Avenue residence.



The 47-year-old suspect also faces a charge for resisting arrest in addition to the first-degree misdemeanor charge for domestic violence that was filed by Cambridge police officers.



The victim reportedly showed officers visible injuries from alleged abuse suffered at the hands of the suspect.



According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched to the Central Avenue residence at 8:20 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported a physical altercation involving the male and 38-year-old victim.



On arrival, officers reported hearing yelling coming from the home. They were greeted at the door by the victim who they said was very emotional.



The victim told police the suspect had thrown a sweeper and a bag of dog food at her during a verbal altercation, but she was not injured. She also showed officers a lamp lying on the floor and wax from a candle that had been spilled onto a doorway in the living room.



The victim told police she had suffered an injury to her nose Saturday night when the male pushed her face into the carpet.



When asked if there were any other injuries, the female reportedly removed a sweatshirt and showed officers multiple bruises on her shoulders and arms that appeared to be in various stages of healing. Officers photographed the bruises as evidence.



When officers tried to take the male into custody, he allegedly refused to obey police commands and pretended he couldn’t hear what officers were saying. Despite the short distance between officers and the suspect, repeatedly asked, "what, I can’t hear you."



He reportedly ignored multiple commands to give his hands to officers to be handcuffed and instead pulled them in front of his body.



The male was placed in a chair due to his failure to cooperate with police. He was eventually placed on his stomach on the floor where he was secured in handcuffs.



The suspect was transported to Southeastern Med to be cleared medically for incarceration in the county jail.



On Monday, the male entered not guilty pleas to the first and second-degree misdemeanor charges. He was granted a personal recognizance bond with special conditions.



A trial is scheduled for July 21 in the municipal court.