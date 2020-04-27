Rodman Public Library has remained closed during National Library Week, but some services are still available online.



The library, it’s branch and Bookmobile all closed down March 16, as Gov. Mike DeWine continued ordering select businesses closed.



"I remember going to work on Monday, March 9, and preparing for just another normal week. By the time we got to Friday, it was like the entire world changed," Rodman Director Eric Taggart recalled. "There were already libraries announcing that they would close by that time, but we really wanted to remain open, at least through the election on March 17th."



Taggart said when the governor made the decision to close not only schools, but also restaurants and bars, they felt the decision to close was necessary in the interest of public safety, as well as the safety of the library staff.



"The library board, staff, and I all hated the thought of closing because we know how much people value the library — especially in difficult times," he said. "We look forward to being able to restore library services when it is safe to do so."



The closure has had a big impact, not only on visitors but employees. Taggart said 27 of the 39 staff members have been placed on furlough. While some have been able to work from home, most employees worked with the public or completing tasks that aren’t able to take place right now.



"Because 60% of our funding comes to us from the state through the Public Library Fund, we also know that when the state's economy takes a hit, our revenue will decrease. Therefore, we have to reduce our costs in preparation for this loss in revenue," Taggart said. "This is a very unprecedented situation, so we really don't know yet how much the library's revenue will decrease."



While it was a painful decision, he said he looks forward to bringing staff back as they begin to restore library services.



All events planned at the library through May have been canceled, and evaluations will be made beyond that as time goes on.



"We aren't sure when we will be able to begin having events at the library again," Taggart said. "Social distancing will likely be in place when we reopen, which means that the way we open will look different."



One thing that will continue regardless of the timetable will be the annual Summer Reading Program, but until the library reopens to the public, that will take place online.



Taggart said the staff has been working hard to continue to provide as many services as possible despite being closed to the public. Rodman continues to provide reference service via email and SMS text. There is also an online reading challenge called "Stay Home — Read," which is still open to join and offers weekly prizes.



Virtual programming is being offered on weekdays and includes things like an online version of the Vinyl Club; "Story Time" with stories and songs; "Science and a Story," featuring a book geared towards school-age children and a science experiment; "Rodman Recommended Reads," where staff talks about books that they like that are available on Hoopla; and "Boredom Busters," which are activities that parents and caregivers can do with children using items most people can find around the house.



The weekly programs take place on Facebook Live, and a new slate of online events will begin in May.



In addition, Taggart said, the library continues to offer a wide array of databases available to anyone who has a library card (and a digital card can be secured by those who don’t have one). These include ebooks and digital audiobooks available through Axis 360 and the Ohio Digital Library using either the Libby or Overdrive apps. Ebooks, digital audiobooks and streaming video is also available through Hoopla.



"I have worked in libraries for 25 years, and I have seen a great deal of change in terms of what libraries can offer to the public even when the library is closed," Taggart said. "Not so very long ago, closing the library would have meant that you really had no access to the library. However, thanks to all of the available digital resources, and thanks to a dedicated staff who is making a great effort to provide new online programs, we have a greater ability to provide service without the library being open."



Still, he knows that so much of why the library is so valued by the community involves the in-person help provided to the community and all of the services normally offered. "We know that our services are important, and that really reaching people who don't have internet access is a huge challenge right now," he said. "We are always thinking about how to make the library as accessible as possible, and we've been able to do that with technology. COVID-19 is presenting new challenges to access, and it likely means that for the foreseeable future, our idea of typical library service will be different."



Taggart said he hopes community members know the Rodman staff misses them and can’t wait to see them walk through the doors again. "This won't last forever, and in the meantime, we will certainly do our best to provide as many services as possible, while keeping everyone as safe as we can," he said. "When you are a public operation with over 200,000 visitors each year, that isn't easy — but we know that every organization and business is dealing with these same issues."



Online programming as well as additional information can be found at www.rodmanlibrary.com. Taggart added those needing access to wi-fi Internet, can still get it in the library’s parking lot, even outside of normal business hours.

