Although Guernsey County Children’s Services has the capability to work remotely with a web-based system, staff still come in and out of the office as needed to meet with families.



"We have not stopped fulfilling our mandates. So we are still receiving calls and reports... and we are still initiating those cases and we are still investigating," said Executive Director Nicole Caldwell. "We are still making face to face contact and we are still seeing all of our children in foster care as long as they don’t have a physical need that prohibits us from doing that. There are some folks that may be a little more susceptible to COVID and we don’t want to make them sick."



The agency is trying to work technological ways to make face-to-face contact with many of their clients through Skype or FaceTime, but so far they have not had to use those.



According to Caldwell, the agency is still working all of its cases, and making contact with families.



The agency staff having to continue to go in and out of people’s homes right now puts them at risk. The agency has a large need for personal protective equipment.



"We do not have access to N95 masks," Caldwell said. "We have tried to order some but we are not on the priority list for those."



The staff is currently using some of the surgical masks the agency had on hand. They have placed an order for more, but are not sure when they will arrive.



"We have a need for masks and we have a need for hand sanitizer," Caldwell said. "We have an order in for hand sanitizer that placed a long time ago that has not come in yet."



The agency is also in need of sanitizing wipes so workers can wipe down their steering wheels, gear shifts, keys, badges and that kind of stuff between home visits.



Caldwell anticipates that in the coming weeks, the agency will see an increase in the amount of requests that receive from families to assist them with bills and those types of things.



"To my knowledge, we have not seen an increase in those types of things so far but I anticipate that we will so any donations as far as monetary donations, non-perishable foods and those types of things will be needed at some point," Caldwell said.



Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can send checks made out Guernsey County Children's Services Attention Chrissy Smith, 274 Highland Ave., Cambridge, OH 43725.



The agency has a 24 hour hotline, so anyone wanting to make a donation in person can get hold of the agency at 740-439-5555. There is a receptionist in the building on most days who can arrange to meet someone who wishes to drop at the agency.