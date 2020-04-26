Murphy’s Law is a fictional law of nature expressed in various humorous forms to the effect that anything that can go wrong will go wrong at the worst possible moment. An Air Force officer is credited as the author when a rocket-sled experiment he was involved with had all 16 accelerators installed the wrong way.



One example of Murphy’s Law is a piece of toast. It will always land jelly side down when you drop it.



I’m sure all of us have been victims of Murphy’s Law, one way or another. Maybe you can relate to some of my experiences.



For instance, once I throw something away, I will need it the next day. I can see where, after a few instances, a person could become a hoarder.



My automobile is my nemesis. Murphy’s Law was created with it in mind. If I fill up with gas, the price will drop the next day. If I wash the car, it will rain later that day, even in a desert. Parking is a nightmare. To avoid dings and scratches, I try to park off by myself in public places. Inevitably, someone in an old truck with tires bigger than my car will park beside me.



The most annoying cases usually happen when my wife and I are at a public gathering. No matter how carefully we choose our seats, a lady with big hair or a fellow big as a Steeler linebacker will sit in front of us and block our view.



My latest episode of Murphy’s Law happened two days before we were to leave on vacation. I had the car checked and serviced. Then, the day before we were to leave, we had a flat tire. I was shocked; the tires were practically new. After airing up the tire, I drove to a local garage, where they found a piece of metal in the tire, ruining it. Fortunately for us, they had a matching tire. Our vacation was saved, so we thought, but Murphy went with us.



When we tried to check into our motel, the girl said, "We don’t have your reservation."



"What?" I shot back. "Here’s my reservation number." After twenty minutes of searching with no results, I asked. "Do we have a room?"



"Yes, but it’s not on the computer."



"Fine, just cancel my reservation and give us a room."



Curse you, Murphy.