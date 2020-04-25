With the arrival of spring comes spring cleaning.

For many people this seasonal cleaning binge is a time to go through their entire house from top to bottom, freshen it up and dust away winter’s mess.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay at home order is giving many people the opportunity to invest more time into tidying up their homes.

In the midst of a pandemic such as the one the world is experiencing now, spring cleaning could be more beneficial than usual.

Hannah Bingham, health and wellness coordinator, Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, believes that spring cleaning now can not only boost morale but help reduce risk of illness.

“We touch and use even more items while we are staying at home so in addition to a whole house cleaning, making sure that we are constantly cleaning and sanitizing high touch surfaces your phones your TV remotes, cups, plates, counter tops, bathrooms, can prevent spread of germs,” Bingham said. “For essential workers who have to venture out, giving home a good thorough deep cleaning followed by regular daily/weekly cleaning could help reduce risk.”

For those who have a resident in their home ill with COVID-19 or any other illness, a good thorough cleaning in addition to daily cleaning could reduce the risk of spreading the illness to others in the home.

Spring cleaning can also eliminate any clutter in the home which can reduce stress and create a more positive atmosphere.

“You don’t want to feel overwhelmed in the physical spaces that make up your life especially your home.” Bingham said. “Since you are there more often, especially if working from home, you want it to be a more positive atmosphere that brings peace and comfort to your mind body and spirit versus increasing stress and anxiety. We see clutter and we see messes and that decreases our ability to focus on the tasks that we should be focusing on completing instead of worrying about cleaning and clutter.”

Bingham also noted that being in a space you are comfortable in and seeing it organized can bring a bit of happiness or a spark of joy.

Bingham offers the following tips for getting a good start on spring cleaning:

• Maintain focus on one area at a time.

• Start small so you get a sense of accomplishment.

• Set aside time in your schedule to stay on top of organizing or sorting items throughout the home to decrease overall stress and anxiety.

• Use the four box method. Set aside four boxes: one for trash (items no longer needed or wanted), one for give away (items to sell or donate), one for storing seasonal items or records you need to keep and one for stuff to put away.

• Make decluttering a priority. Set aside a time in your schedule like you would an appointment or working out.

“Sometimes if we declutter our physical items and places around our homes it can help declutter our minds a little bit and allow us to get rid of the unnecessary things weighing on us,” Bingham said.

Bingham also suggest not just decluttering spaces in your home, but declutter what you do on social media as well. Make sure that you are watching or viewing things that are going to lift your spirits.

“Decluttering can also improve the air quality in your home,” Bingham said. “The less knickknacks and stuff that you have in your home decreases the amount of toxins, dust or mold that may be lingering in the house which can cause other things like asthma symptoms, coughing or irritation of the eyes. The less knickknacks and stuff you have the better you breathe.”

According to Bingham this is now a good time to also declutter kitchen cabinets and get rid what isn't healthy. This allows you to not only declutter mind and health but what you are putting into your body.

Cleaning is a physical activity which means it’s a good form of exercise and raises endorphins, which raise your spirits. It will also allow you to get more steps into the day lessen the amount of time spent being sedentary and give you a sense of instant gratification.

Did you know?

Spring cleaning started as a way to clean away winter's mess. In those days, homes were heated by fires, and doors were kept shut tight to keep the warm air in. This, of course, led to soot and grime accumulating during the cold months. ... Cleaning can also give a sense of satisfaction that will put you in a good mood

MORE INFORMATION

The CDC provides the following cleaning recommendations for every day cleaning and cleaning when someone is sick:

• Wear disposable gloves when cleaning or disinfecting.

To disinfect, clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant and follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product.

Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface.

Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection, and ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Some bleaches, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing or for whitening may not be suitable for disinfection.

Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.

Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.

Leave solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.

To make a bleach solution, mix:

5 tablespoons (one-third cup) bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.

Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.

• For soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes clean the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on these surfaces. Launder items (if possible) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.

• For electronics consider putting a wipe-able cover over them.

• For laundry, wear disposable gloves when handling the laundry of someone who is sick and do not shake dirty laundry. Clean and disinfect clothes hampers and laundry baskets.

• For the bedroom and bathroom, if possible keep separate bedroom and bathroom for someone who is sick. Only clean the bedroom/bathroom of the person who is sick when needed to help limit contact with sick person. If a separate bathroom is not possible the person who is sick should clean and disinfect after each use.

• When it comes to food the person who is sick should eat or be fed in their room. Wash dishes using gloves and hot water or a dishwasher.

When it comes to the trash have a dedicated lined trash can for the person who is sick. Wear gloves when removing garbage bags and disposing of trash.

For more cleaning and disinfecting tips visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019.