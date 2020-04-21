Weather



Tuesday: Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. High of 48, low of 27.



Wednesday: Sunny with a few clouds. High of 58, low of 43.



Work Zone Awareness Week



Ohio is joining other states across the nation to remind drivers to be extra alert in work zones this year. This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, (April 20 – 24) a time dedicated to promoting safety in work zones, not just for workers, but for motorists and pedestrians as well.



Road closure



Monroe Township will be closing sections of Beal and Coats roads for road work Monday through Thursday, April 20-23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Operation Dry Bottoms



Diaper distribution will be Friday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 1025 Steubenville Ave. Identification is required, as well as a medical card for the child. For more information, call 740-432-7508.



Masks required



Beginning on Wednesday, April 22, SEAT will be requiring passengers to wear masks. This is to help protect customers and SEAT employees from the spread of Coronavirus. Masks can either be medical or homemade and can include scarves of bandannas. They must fully cover the nose and mouth.



Pick it Up New Concord



Let’s Pick It Up New Concord is still happening! The New Concord Area Arts and Recreation District (NCAARD) and the Village of New Concord are seeking volunteers of all ages for the "Let’s Pick It Up New Concord" event scheduled to kick off Wednesday, April 22.



Rather than gathering in groups this year, volunteers are asked to sign up through Facebook or with an email to ncaard@newconcord-oh.gov. You can also register through www.newconcord-oh.gov under the NCAARD tab.



The Village of New Concord will provide gloves and trash bags. These will be available on the porch of the NCAARD office, located at 4 Comin.



Thought of the day



"For I know the plans I have for you," says the Lord. "They are plans for good and not for disaster. To give you a future and a hope."



Jeremiah 29:11