Wendy Elliott, formerly the chief operating officer at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, is the new president/CEO of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. She began in the role March 9, 2020.



Elliott replaces Cheryl Herbert, who served as interim president/CEO from October 2018, when OhioHealth began managing the hospital. Herbert will continue to support Southeastern Med as senior vice president of OhioHealth regional operations.



"Berger Hospital is a lot like Southeastern Med," Herbert notes, "and Wendy’s experience and background make her a great fit to fill our CEO role."



Elliott has worked in healthcare for 29 years and has held several different positions including serving as a Medical Service Corps Officer in the US Air Force, strategic planning/healthcare consultant, and executive director of a multi-specialty physician group.



"I appreciate the value of community hospitals like this one, and their commitment to improve the health of their patients and their community. I’m impressed by the dedication of the entire team at Southeastern Med and look forward to working together to serve the health needs of this region," Elliott said.



An avid reader, Elliott also enjoys travel, boating, and playing golf. She has been married to her husband, Larry, for 27 years. They have a son, two daughters, and four grandchildren.