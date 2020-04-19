To the editor:



Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being. Genesis 2:7



The spirit of God has made me; the breath of the almighty gives me life. Job 33:4



For everyone belongs to me, the parent as well as the child — both alike belongs to me. The one who sins is the one who will die. Ezekiel 18:4



He will punish those who do not know God and do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus. They will be punished with everlasting destruction and shut out from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of His might on the day He comes to be glorified in His holy people and to be marveled at among all those who have believed. 2 Thessalonians 1:8-10



Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life. Matthew 25:46



What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul? Mark 8:36-37



But if anyone obeys His word, love for God is truly made complete in them. This is how we know we are in Him: whoever claims to live in Him must live as Jesus did. 1 John 2:5-6



For my father’s will is that everyone who looks to the son and believes in Him, shall have eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day. John 6:40



For the imperishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality. 1 Corinthians 15:53



In the way of righteousness there is life; along that path is immortality. Proverbs 12:28



To those who by persistence in doing good seek glory, honor and immortality, he will give eternal life. But for those who are self-seeking and who reject the truth and follow evil, there will be wrath and anger. Romans 2:7-8



The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever. 1 John 2:17



Gregory Graham



Senecaville