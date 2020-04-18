CUYAHOGA FALLS —The city’s safety forces recently paid tribute to frontline health care employees at Western Reserve Hospital for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic with a parade of vehicles around the 23rd Street building.



Last Saturday, about 10 to 15 of the city’s police and fire vehicles circled around the hospital with sirens sounding and lights flashing. Hospital employees wearing masks stood outside and waved as the police cruisers, fire engines and ambulances passed by.



The hospital’s leader expressed gratitude for the safety forces’ display of support.



"The show of unity from our hometown fire, EMS and police staffs was a wonderful way to let our frontline caregivers know they are truly appreciated as we all battle the COVID-19 outbreak together," said Dr. Robert Kent, president and CEO of Western Reserve Hospital. "I am grateful for the partnership of [Fire] Chief [Fred] Jackson, [Police] Chief [Jack] Davis and their teams of first responders, and their actions in honoring the nurses and physicians at Western Reserve Hospital is an excellent example of how our close community supports its own."



The chiefs said the parade was a visible way to express their appreciation for the hospital employees’ work.



"The parade …was just one way that we could publicly show our support for their tireless efforts during this pandemic," said Davis. "These are true superheroes who are directly on the frontlines taking care of those who have been affected by COVID-19, and their work is not going unnoticed."



Davis’ counterpart in the fire department agreed.



"The frontline staff at Western Reserve Hospital is comprised of some of the most selfless individuals you will ever meet, and they are putting themselves at risk to help treat coronavirus patients while simultaneously working to keep the rest of us safe and healthy," stated Jackson.



Jackson added the city is "fortunate" to be guided by city Medical Director Dr. Sonny Bare, "who has been instrumental in helping us prepare for and respond to this public health crisis."



