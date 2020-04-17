On April 20 and 27, starting at 8 p.m., residents throughout Nordonia Hills are encouraged to turn on their porch lights to support first responders and healthcare workers.



Superintendent Joe Clark has encouraged residents in all of the Nordonia Hills school communities to "turn on your porch lights to honor and recognize those heroes among us."



"Macedonia Mayor Nick Molnar asked that I share ‘Light Up Macedonia,’ whereby Macedonia residents turn on their porch lights to show support for our first responders and healthcare workers," Clark said in a notice sent to families. "My recommendation would be that all communities participate."



Northfield Center Trustees have also asked residents to show support.



In other news, Clark added that the hockey team is currently in the state semifinals for the Ohio Hockey Digest high school jersey contest.



"We need you to vote for the Knights’ home black jersey by midnight Friday," he said.