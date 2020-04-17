Well, Easter came last Sunday. Nothing stopped its arrival. What a wonderful day to remember the resurrection of our Lord and Savior. Jesus risen that brought victory over sin and death. May we proclaim with our voices daily this Good News, as Peter spoke up in Acts 2:14a, 22-32.



Peter in Acts 2:28 proclaims the message that Christ has made know to him (and us) the ways of life; Christ makes us full of gladness with your presence. Amen (Let it be!)



In true gladness of the power of our Triune God (even in the face of this pandemic) each Sunday is a mini Easter. Remember April 19, 2020 will be the first Sunday after Easter. I urge all of us to be attentive of the reality that this day is as important as any other Sunday.



Why? Because you may not know that the Sunday after Easter has become known as "Low Sunday." No one really knows when or why this term was associated with the first Sunday after Easter. Perhaps it is called Low Sunday for several reasons. Like, the anticipation of Easter with all the bright flowers, the children’s excitement of an Easter basket, and the great and uplifting music has been played out and will not return for one more year. Maybe this coming Sunday is Low Sunday because in many church sanctuaries in past years (including this year) seats are not as full. Another assumption has been that pastors have put so much energy into the Lent Season and Holy Week; the message will not be as exciting, and energy filled.



Whatever the reason, let us not allow this Sunday or any Sunday to be a Low Sunday. Regardless of where we gather or how we gather to worship our Lord, it is a time of celebration and renewal. Therefore, let all people gather around one’s computer, mobile phone, tablets, etc. works via your church’s Live-Stream service via Facebook, YouTube or a website. Invite your family to join a watch party; and then take the time to discuss the Word of God shared with you.



This "Low Sunday" may we lift-up our Voices in celebration of the Might of our Lord. Who raised Jesus from death to bring everlasting life to those who believe, repent, and profess the name of Jesus! May we, like the Psalmist 16:2 proclaim to our Lord and others, "You are my Lord; I have no good apart from you."



With God’s power, mercies, and grace each day is a new beginning. Because of God’s love we have the promise, even when facing mortal death, to receive eternal life.



I pray that each Sunday for you will be an Extraordinary Sunday. The peace and grace of God be with you now and forever.



The Rev. Tina Gallaher is pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Cambridge.