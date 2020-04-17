HUDSON — Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club, 1101 Barlow Road, will reopen on Saturday, April 18.



The course had been closed for the past month due to COVID-19.



Ellsworth will open at 10 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekend days.



Non-golfers utilizing the course for walking will no longer be permitted when the course reopens.



Here are additional rules that are in place for the course:



1. Golfers must maintain their distance from each other at all times. Course officials encourage all players to maintain a 6-foot gap between each other at all times including on the tees and greens.



2. Prepay is available by phone for golfers’ convenience.



3. Riding carts available – 1 person per cart. When booking a tee time, golfers need to know how many in their group will ride and inform pro shop personnel.



4. Each cart will be sterilized by staff when it’s returned to the clubhouse.



5. There is zero contact to be made by staff with customers.



6. There will be no bunker rakes, ball washers, water, or restrooms available to the public on the course.



7. The pro shop, dining area, driving range, putting greens and chipping green will be closed. All tables and chairs will be removed or blocked off as golfers may not loiter before or after their round.



8. Food will not be available.



9. Tee-times may be spread out more. This will maintain fewer people waiting to tee off on hole #1.



10. The holes will have an upside down cup in them to allow the ball to go in the cup about an inch or so deep, eliminating the need to reach deeper into the hole. Flags are to remain in the hole at all times.



11. In case of a weather delay (frost, rain, etc.), golfers must wait in their vehicles.



12. All other regular course rules remain in effect.



"We must maintain these guidelines to stay open," stated a news release on the city’s website. "These rules were established by Summit County Public Health and they have the authority to shut down courses that do not abide by these rules. Following the safeguards is critical to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve."



Call Ellsworth Meadows at 330-655-2267 to reserve a tee time.



For more information, visit the city’s website at www.hudson.oh.us.