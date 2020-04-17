TWINSBURG – Several schools will see roof work and fire system prevention maintenance, as well as network upgrades at Dodge Intermediate School, scheduled for this summer.



The Twinsburg Board of Education unanimously approved several maintenance contracts for these improvements at its April 15 meeting.



" These resolutions support work that will occur in the District in the coming summer as part of our summer projects," said Superintendent Kathryn Powers.



Contracts include:



• A $16,987 contract with Garland/DBS, Inc. in Cleveland for preventative maintenance on roofing system components at all of the school buildings plus the administration building;



• A $16,360 contract with Johnson Controls Fire Protection in Strongsville for Fire Alarm Maintenance and Sprinkler Inspections at all of the school buildings; and



• A $94,735 deal, before a 40 percent eRate discount, with Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology for network improvements at Dodge Intermediate. This purchase is contingent on receiving eRate funding and is a permanent improvement expenditure.