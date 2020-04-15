Clyde E. "Pete" Carpenter, 95, of Barnesville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 13, 1924, in Somerset Township to the late Clyde O. and Anna (Carpenter) Carpenter.



Pete was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator with the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Barnesville VFW Post 2792.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Joyce M. (Winland) Carpenter on January 7, 2017; sisters, Martha Robb and Blanche Phillips; brothers, Lloyd "Bus" Carpenter, George "Willie" Carpenter, and Clesson Carpenter.



Pete is survived by his son, Herbert Carpenter of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, daughters, Monica Adkins of Barnesville and Carla Billy of New Lexington, Ohio; step-daughters, Sherri Reischman of Barnesville and Shaun (Cary) Leach of Jerusalem; nine grandchildren, Lori Adkins, Steve Adkins, Beth (Pete) Schmitt, Dustin Carpenter, Kyle (Fellicia) Billy, Kelsey (Shane) Days, Caitlin (Aaron) Wells, Mariah Leach, and Hannah Leach; and nine great-grandchildren.



Due to the COVID-19 government recommendations, there will be a private burial at Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at a later date with military honors given at that time. Pete's care is entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut Street, Barnesville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's name to Hospice of Guernsey, 9711 East Pike Road, Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library, 308 East Main Street, Barnesville, Ohio 43713.