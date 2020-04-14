STOW — Stow-Glen Retirement Village announced on social media that one of its residents has tested positive for coronavirus.

The retirement home said one resident was transported to the hospital and subsequently tested positive. In a Facebook post on Monday night, Stow-Glen said it wanted to be transparent during the pandemic, but that the staff had to have time to call and alert residents, family and staff before releasing the information.

“It comes with a heavy heart that I share with you that Stow-Glen has a resident in the nursing home that was sent to the hospital and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19,” the post read. “This resident remains in the hospital at this time.”

Stow-Glen CEO and Administrator Tammy Denton said they are unable to share more information about the case, including when the resident was sent to the hospital, their age or their gender, because of federal privacy laws.

She said 217 residents currently live on the campus. Denton said no one is self-isolating, but a number of staff are self-monitoring.

All residents who are new to the facility and those being readmitted will be placed in a transition room where they are closely monitored for 14 days for any signs of symptoms of COVID-19, Denton said

She said the person who tested positive was in one of those rooms, which are separate from the general population.

Stow-Glen said it is working with public health officials to determine who may have come into contact with the resident.

Since March 14, Denton said the campus has been closed to visitors as part of a series of precautions.

Stow-Glen is just the second long-term care facility in Summit County to disclose a positive COVID-19 test. Ohio Living Rockynol announced a case in March in Akron.

The Stow-Glen news comes after Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed an order Monday to require all long-term care facilities to notify residents and their families within 24 hours of a resident or staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

A full list, including the number of patients at each facility, will be available on the state's coronavirus website as soon as Tuesday. Summit County Public Health also told the Beacon Journal on Monday that nursing homes with cases would be identified after the health department initially denied a public records request Friday.

Acton cautioned that COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes should not be blamed on the facilities. Acton said there’s a lot of “stigma and fear” around nursing home outbreaks, noting some vendors wouldn’t even deliver food to a Dayton-area facility with confirmed cases.

Media, including the Akron Beacon Journal, had pressured local and state officials to release details about which nursing homes had confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week.