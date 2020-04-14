Kent State University spring 2020 graduates will be recognized virtually this year, but will be invited back to campus for an in-person ceremony when it is deemed safe to do so.



On Tuesday, the university announced that it would hold virtual spring commencement ceremonies for both undergraduate and graduate students on May 9. Kent State will also host the College of Podiatric Medicine, Karamu Ya Wahitimu/Celebración de los Graduados and Lavender Graduation virtually. More information regarding these ceremonies will be forthcoming.



The virtual commencement for all all spring graduates does not replace the in-person commencement ceremony, which will be held at a later, yet-to-be-determined date.



During the virtual ceremony at 11 a.m., students will hear from Kent State President Todd Diacon, Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley, and college and campus deans. Students will receive individual name recognition and participate in the conferral of degrees and tassel turning ceremony.



To participate in the virtual commencement, graduating students are being asked to complete their ceremony RSVP by Thursday, April 16, to confirm their participation. All students who RSVP to participate in commencement will receive a commencement package so that they are ready to go on commencement day. These packages will include a copy of the commencement program, mortar board, tassel, alumni pin, diploma cover, honors cords for eligible graduates and hoods for doctoral graduates.



In accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to prohibit large gatherings due to COVID-19, Kent State previously announced it is postponing all in-person Spring Commencement ceremonies and pre-commencement celebrations.



May 4, 1970 victims Dean Kahler and Thomas Grace were originally scheduled to speak during the One University undergraduate ceremony on May 9 and the advanced degree ceremony on May 8, respectively. University spokesperson Emily Vincent said that they would likely invite Kahler and Grace to speak on campus at a later time.



For more information about the virtual commencement recognition ceremony, ceremony participation, diploma mailings and more, visit www.kent.edu/commencement.