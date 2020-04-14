HUDSON — The city began spring fire hydrant flushing on Monday, April 13, and will continue the work for approximately two to three weeks.



Fire hydrants are flushed twice a year to clear the lines of accumulation. Residents may notice discolored water for a short time during the flushing program. If a resident notices their water is discolored, they should run it until it becomes clear.



Even if water is discolored, it is safe to drink. However, residents who experience discolored water are advised not to use their laundry facilities while the water remains discolored. In some instances, the brownish water may stain clothing.