Conflicting reports currently circulating on animals and COVID-19 (coronavirus) has many pet owners concerned over the safety of their pets and if spread of the virus is possible through them.



According to Dr. Rachel Elliot, DVM, of the Cambridge Animal Clinic, there’s currently no evidence that they can contract or shed this virus.



Elliot did note that there was news from Hong Kong on April 1, that a cat was discovered to have antibodies for the virus.



A Science Journal study released on April 8 reported that cats can be susceptible to the virus.



"We found that SARS-CoV-2 ( COVID-19 - Coronavirus) replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, but ferrets and cats are permissive to infection. We found experimentally that cats are susceptible to airborne infection," the study said.



"We don’t believe that they are playing a role in transmission but we think that they may be able to be infected from an infected person," WHO (World Health Organization) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said during a Wednesday news conference broadcast live on Youtube.



The WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan asked people not to retaliate against animals over the outbreak.



"They’re beings in their own right and they deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. They are victims like the rest of us," he said.



Dr. Douglas Wagner, of Granville Veterinary Clinic in Granville, told our sister paper the Newark Advocate that "There is a report of two dogs in Hong Kong that tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine, but the (World Health Organization) WHO has not issued any warnings on this subject."



Wagner also advised the Advocate that "in a sense, humans should regard pets as a kind of "surface" — not unlike a door handle or counter tops, in a sense."



Elliott has noted that she has had a few questions from pet owners wondering if their pet could get the COVID 19 virus.



"The biggest problem is that if you have the COVID and you cough, pet, or sneeze on your pet then your pet could have that virus on its coat or its collar and could potentially infect someone that way. That is possible," Elliot said. "They can act as fomites, which means they can have active particles on their hair or their collar or leash."



According to Elliot, the American Veterinary Medicine Association (AVMA) recommends that owners who are ill try to avoid their pets, not petting or cuddling with them and letting someone else take care of them if possible to try to decrease the risk.



Elliot recommends that all pet owners have an emergency plan in place, including someone to call and come take care of a pet if the pet owner becomes ill. She recommends having someone who is currently in the house and not ill or someone outside the house who can come take to pet to make sure they are cared for until the owner is healthy again.



"If you are ill and you have an animal you have to care for, wash your hands before and after any contact with your pet, do not share food or dishes and wear a mask if you are going to be right next to your pet so you don’t sneeze or cough on the pet," Elliot said. "Just do the general things you would do for a human in your house, too."



In addition to an emergency plan, Elliot recommends having an emergency kit for the pet in the home. The kit should contain at least two weeks worth of food, medication and anything else they might need. According to Elliot, the kit is just in case something would happen such as the owner falling ill or having to self isolate then they would have that two weeks extra set aside.



"This virus mutated quickly to go from an animal into a person and then be able to cross from person to person," Elliot said. "That’s a really quick mutation for a virus and we don’t know if its done mutating so that’s why they are recommending to take these precautions with your pets, just in case. What if it mutates again and we start seeing pets getting ill from it? We want to try and prevent that if at all possible."



While veterinarians are considered an essential service, Elliot advises bringing a pet into the clinic only for urgent care, emergencies or critical vaccinations such as for puppies who are considered a high risk group without vaccinations or for rabies vaccines that are due.



The Cambridge Animal Clinic is still open, but operating under some changes. There are three doctors in the office, so the staff has been divided into three teams, with each team assigned to work with one doctor.



"I never see the other doctors and I never see the other staff. That way if one team becomes ill, we can still keep the office open," Elliot said. "That makes it a little harder to see all the patients that we would normally see so we are asking people to try to limit visits to urgent or emergency cases."



According to Elliot, one of the biggest hardships right now is the governor’s order to suspend all elective surgeries.



"That’s been a big pain for people. We are certainty disappointed about it but the whole goal of that is to try to preserve personal protective equipment. Anything that we have had extra has gone to the hospital or the fire department. So if we use all of the gloves for routine surgeries and we have an emergency surgery come in and we are out of gloves, then what do we do," Elliot asked.



The Cambridge Animal Clinic typically boards pets as well, but at this point they have no boarders. Elliott said that the clinic didn’t actively cancel any reservations, it’s just that people aren’t traveling and don’t need the services right now.



Some kennels and boarding services are still open. It’s on a business by business basis, according to Elliot.



"As long as people in the home are well, there still may be the option to board pets," Elliott said.



Elliot also advises that there is no reason to hoard dog food outside the two-week supply that should be set aside for an emergency kit. She said people are still able to go out and shop for their pet, but they need to be smart about it.



She also advised, for health reasons, people make sure they pick up after their pet if the animal goes to the bathroom on the sidewalk. A lot more people are home and out with their pets, so people need to be respectful and pick up after their pets.



"The big thing is we want to keep our pets safe," Elliot said.



Elliott said that anyone with concerns about their pet getting COVID-19 to check the American Veterinary Medicine Association at www.avma.org/corona.



