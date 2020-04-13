Nordonia High School junior Louis Hover is spearheading a community Earth Day project in which volunteers will clean all Nordonia school grounds. The event is April 22; volunteers must remember that social distancing is a must.



Times and locations are specific, so only one crew is on one side of a building at a time, and times are spread out to avoid people coming as others are leaving, therefore not allowing any interactions.



The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. with each crew having either a 9 to 10 a.m. slot or a 10 to 11 a.m. slot. Volunteers must only come during their assigned times to avoid interaction with others.



Volunteers must bring their own supplies, including trash bags, gloves, and something to pick up the trash.



This is a first come first serve basis. Once a location and time is taken, we can not allow any more workers. There are slots for 99 volunteers. High school students may receive community service hours for participating.



Volunteers can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044FA5A82DA20-earth online.