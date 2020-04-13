Starting today, the meal pick-up time is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at Nordonia High School. It had previously been between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Those who need to do so can enroll in the meal program at https://tinyurl.com/NordoniaMealPickupOrders online.



Sponsored by the Nordonia Hills PTAs, the district is hosting a virtual community scavenger hunt for students. The district will post pictures of the Easter Bunny at various locations around the community, and then will post a link to a Google form for students to guess the locations of the bunny. Students will have until 5 p.m. today to submit guesses. At least five winners per school building will win gift cards to area businesses through a drawing. Contest is for students only. Visit the Nordonia Schools Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NordoniaHillsSchools/ .